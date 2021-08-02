Mini Ipe takes charge as LIC MD

Mumbai: Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday. She was appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated 5th July, 2021. Mini Ipe is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and has joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer. She has rich and diverse experience in LIC having worked in various capacities. Prior to taking charge as Managing Director, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India. Mini Ipe was the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad. She has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director & CEO of LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. and was instrumental in taking LICHFL Financial Services Ltd. to new heights in business revenue and profits during her tenure. Mpost

