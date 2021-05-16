Mines PSUs step up fight against 2nd wave of COVID

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said that public sector undertakings under the Mines Ministry are leading from front and contributing in the fight against COVID-19.

From contributing financially towards establishing special dedicated COVID facilities to upgrading their own health infrastructure and conducting mass vaccination, mines PSUs are continuously working to help fight the second wave of Covid-19, the mines ministry said in a statement.

"All arms of the government are proactively working to tackle the challenges posed by Covid pandemic," it said.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has made a contribution of Rs 1.16 crore to Saheed Laxman Naik Hospital, Koraput Odisha for exclusive Covid Care Centre.

It has also contributed towards a Covid Care Centre at ESI HOSPITAL, Banarpal in Angul District of Odisha incurring a monthly expenditure of about Rs 30 lakh. Nalco is also undertaking massive sanitisation drives carried out at its units and residential and nearby areas. It has donated a refrigerated truck having a capacity of 25,70,000 Covid vaccine (in doses) to the state immunisation cell for smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines across Odisha.

"It has supported the state health department by Rs 1.16 crore for procurement of two ventilator ambulances," it said.

Nalco has also provided financial support to Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) Hospital for purchase of digital X-ray machines. Nalco is continuously depicting COVID appropriate behaviour on its website, social media platforms, digital displays, banners and hoardings. It has also distributed dry rations and other materials for the benefit of people like migrant workers, daily earners among others.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) unit hospitals are equipped with multi-bedded COVID centres with oxygen support and medicines (curative, emergency and preventive). Malanjkhand Copper Project (MCP), HCL's plant in Madhya Pradesh, has provided 10 oxygen concentrators to the COVID Centre at Kendatola to help the State

Administration combat the shortage of Oxygen and record surge of cases.