Mines Min Joshi calls for NMET's restructuring as autonomous body

New Delhi: Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday urged the officials of his ministry to bring further momentum in restructuring the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) as an autonomous body. He was addressing the third governing body meeting of the Trust.

Joshi pointed out that in a resource-rich country like India all efforts should be made to give further fillip to mineral exploration so that imports can be curtailed. The minister said stringent conditions, if any, in the field of mineral exploration need to be removed in order to attract more firms to this sector.

Chairing the governing body meeting, the minister stressed upon the need to focus on exploration of gold and rare earths along with other segments of the country's mineral exploration efforts, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Joshi underscored the need to streamline the system of extending financial assistance to states, especially the mineral-rich states for enhanced exploration.

Creation of an atmosphere of competition among states to step up exploration is also needed, the minister pointed out. The interaction with states to encourage mining exploration needs to be more frequent and result oriented,

Joshi said.