MFs' asset base hits all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh cr in January-end
New Delhi: The mutual fund industry saw its asset base rise to an all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh crore at the end of January, on the back of inflows in equity and debt-oriented schemes including liquid funds. The 44-player industry logged an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 26.54 lakh crore at the end of December, compared with Rs 27.85 lakh crore by January-end, representing a growth of 5 per cent, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). At the end of January 2019, the asset base of the mutual fund industry had stood at Rs 23.37 lakh crore.
Mutual fund houses witnessed an overall inflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore last month as compared to an outflow of Rs 61,810 crore in December 2019.
Fund managers attributed growth in the asset base to strong inflows of around Rs 1.09 lakh crore in debt-oriented schemes. Among debt-oriented schemes, liquid funds, with investments in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon, received flows worth about Rs 59,683 crore, the highest among the fixed-income segment last month.
In addition, overnight funds, invest in securities with a maturity of one day, received flows worth about Rs 22,652 crore.
The open-ended equity and equity-linked saving schemes witnessed an infusion of Rs 7,877 crore, while there was an outflow of Rs 330 crore in close-ended equity plans, taking total equity inflows to Rs 7,547 crore last month.
