Merlin Group unfolds mystery behind 'X' — latest marvel in the realty horizon

Kolkata: Merlin Group, one of the leading Real estate conglomerates, has unfolded the mysterious saga behind the "X"- the latest marvel in the real estate spectrum of Kolkata with the unveiling of the Luxury project. The digital teaser on the Project "X" has already created a sensation among the prospective residents in the social media with more than 7 lakh views.

At a formal function in Kolkata, Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group has unveiled the project among guests and dignitaries. To be completed by 2025, the 3.26 lakh sq. ft. BUILT UP AREA Merlin "X" will allow one to have an unmatched living experience in the lap of luxury and serenity.

Speaking on the project, Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group said, "Merlin "X" has been conceptualized to be the home for the connoisseur. Each apartment will portray all features of a luxury apartment and we are redefining luxury living with the launch of "X". We are confident that this will be one of the finest luxury residential developments in eastern India with world class architecture, premium amenities fitted with exquisite Italian marble. The denizens of Kolkata are now increasingly looking for comfort and luxury in a gated community for a holistic healthy living. Our vision is to provide all amenities of a luxury apartment to our valued buyers at a price of premium project only. We feel our project would catch the fancy of our consumers with a healthy and stress free never before living experience".

Located near Topsia Xing off the E M Bye pass, in the close vicinity of the posh localities of J W Marriott and ITC Sonar Bangla, Science City and the bustling Park Street, Merlin "X" would provide the all amenities of a luxury project at a price of a premium one. Priced at Rs 1.35 crore onwards, The twin towers would stand tall with 233 sunny apartments (3/4 BHK – 1400 -1700 sq ft in Built up) overlooking the heavenly lotus pond. Wrapped with exquisite Italian Marble flooring, the project spans 2.48 acres. The rooftop state-of-the-art swimming pools for adults and kids and Jacuzzi connecting the two towers would provide the residents a rare opportunity to take a wide gaze at the moonlit sky at night or azure blue sky during day time. The project would embody the very word luxury in every facet of it - Be it the picturesque lotus pond, the greenery replete with colourful flower bed or the jogging track with acupressure walkway or the aroma garden – everywhere comfort and revelry would be oozing out. The project would be complemented with a host of amenities including senior citizen Park with walking trail, multipurpose play court, Kids play lawn, outdoor fitness station.

A pond with floating musical fountain, a viewing deck overlooking lotus pond and sculpture with mound would add to the splendor of the gated apartment. Barbeque zone, party lawn, circular seating area will be there for party loving people. This is not all – for sports enthusiasts, adequate facilities like Golf putting zone, skating rink and indoor games will be a befitting features.