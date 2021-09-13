Merlin Group Launches residential project in Baruipur

Kolkata: Gone are the days of the living with exuberance in a joint family in India. In a city of skyscrapers and realty boom, the individual houses and the accompanying idea of a large, joint family is perhaps a thing of the past. In an effort to revive this concept of living together with unity, Merlin Group, the leading real estate conglomerate in Eastern India and a pan-India player in the segment, has introduced its unique affordable residential project in Baruipur. The project, aptly christened as "Oikyo", would restore the feel of community living and forge stronger ties among the residents , reminiscent of the joint family values and culture.

Merlin Group has redefined the concept of living in a gated community in affordable housing with unique amenities available to Bengali families in an affordable price. The proposed project "Oikyo" will approximately covers 5.2 acre area and will be developed as a modern residential development with all amenities.

It would accommodate 800 apartments. Initially the first phase would launch 300 apartments.

The price of 1 BHK flat , 2 BHK Flat and 3 BHK flat will be Rs 13.5 lakh, Rs 19.5 lakh and Rs 27 lakh respectively Speaking on the launch, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group said, " Merlin Group always delivers a unique experience to our valued guests and people. Here at Oikyo, we are committed to creating a world of community living reminiscent of the bygone joint family values at a very affordable price. We are providing people an opportunity to own their home at the expense of rental

homes only. This is our gift to people in the affordable segment - we are redefining the concept of living with all luxuries of premium living in an affordable price much to the enthusiasm of people living in rented apartments and dreaming to own a house of their own".