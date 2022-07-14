Merlin Group enters into Pune realty market

Pune: Merlin Group, One of the nation's leading real estate conglomerates focused on highly sustainable projects with a strong presence in eastern India and across some major states, has announced formally the entry of the group in the burgeoning Pune realty market on Thursday.

The group is all set to change the skyline of the city with an array of ambitious projects across the length and breadth of the vibrant city. Merlin group is one of the most trusted brands for nearly four decades and developers of over 20 million sq. ft. of projects in Kolkata alone with presence in Chennai, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Colombo, Sri Lanka. The group has established its trust and credibility across the country and beyond. It has gone beyond buildings to win hearts and change lives through superior technology and quality craftsmanship.

The group is planning to set its footprint in the real estate landscape of Pune with over 30 lac sq. ft. of proposed inventory. The group is coming up with a host of premium residential and commercial projects in Koregaon Park Annexe., Wakad, Baner and Jambhulwadi.

To mark the entry, Merlin Group has announced the launch of 18 East, a plush commercial game changing project in office and Showrooms spaces at Koregaon Park Annexe.Strategically located on Pune's highly premium location of Koregaon Park Annexe, the project is a commercial development which will host many corporate houses.