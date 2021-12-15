Merlin announces 'RISE Success Party'

Kolkata: Buoyed by the unprecedented success of the launch of Merlin Rise, Merlin Group, India's leading real estate conglomerate has announced "RISE Success Party"- a grand winter carnival in Merlin Rise on December 18 with a musical soiree by the singer-composer Anupam Ray for its consumers as a token of gratitude for the humongous response and attention displayed by them. The group also conveyed its heartfelt thanks to people for converting Merlin Rise into a household name across the city and the state and subscribing to the application kits on Merlin rise in huge number.

The overwhelming response from the valued consumers has inspired Merlin Group to add one additional tower in Merlin Rise. This decision of Merlin Group has prompted it to announce an extension of the last date of submission of application kits for Merlin Rise to December 22, 2021. Merlin Allotment of flats will be completed through e lottery.