Mercedes Benz to launch V-Class Marco Polo camper at Auto Expo

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it will launch its V-Class Marco Polo camper at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The V-Class Marco Polo camper will come packed with a whole host of living space concepts, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

"At Auto Expo 2020, beside launching the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe and unveiling the A-Class Limousine and the New GLA SUV, we also will be launching something unique and never seen before in India," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, he said: "We will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper."

The V-Class Marco Polo embodies these very characteristics combining outdoor ruggedness with Mercedes-Benz's luxury and technology, he added.

"The V-Class camper is surely going to create a lot of interest among our customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs," Schwenk added.

The Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo will be launched on February 6 at Auto Expo 2020, the company said.

The expo will be held from February 5-12.