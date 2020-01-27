Mercedes Benz to launch V-Class Marco Polo camper at Auto Expo
New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it will launch its V-Class Marco Polo camper at the upcoming Auto Expo.
The V-Class Marco Polo camper will come packed with a whole host of living space concepts, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
"At Auto Expo 2020, beside launching the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe and unveiling the A-Class Limousine and the New GLA SUV, we also will be launching something unique and never seen before in India," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.
Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, he said: "We will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper."
The V-Class Marco Polo embodies these very characteristics combining outdoor ruggedness with Mercedes-Benz's luxury and technology, he added.
"The V-Class camper is surely going to create a lot of interest among our customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs," Schwenk added.
The Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo will be launched on February 6 at Auto Expo 2020, the company said.
The expo will be held from February 5-12.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Totally baseless: PFI rejects charges of funding anti-CAA...27 Jan 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police...27 Jan 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Bihar girl suspected with coronavirus admitted to hospital27 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to PM, seeks airlifting of Indians from...27 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Mercedes Benz to launch V-Class Marco Polo camper at Auto...27 Jan 2020 12:12 PM GMT