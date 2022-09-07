MDL launches two warships

Mumbai: The first quarter for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) kick started with the launch of two frontline warships namely Udaygiri- the second Stealth Frigate of Nilgiri Class and Surat- the fourth Missile Destroyer of Visakhapatnam class. The second quarter will be marked by the launching of the third ship of Project 17A 'Taragiri. This will mark yet another major milestone for MDL in the current financial year. Yard 12653, Taragiri is scheduled to be launched on September, 11, 2022.