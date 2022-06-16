Maxwell leads Australia to victory over Sri Lanka in first ODI
Kandy: Glenn Maxwell guided injury-hit Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the series-opening one-day cricket internationalwith an entertaining, unbeaten 80 from 51 deliveries.
Batting at No. 7, Maxwell rescued the Australian innings after walking to the crease with the total at 189-5 and 93 runs required from 84 deliveries. He worked with the lower order and hastened the victory with three-quarters of his runs coming from boundaries, which included six sixes and six fours.
Australia needed 12 runs off the last two overs in a revised target and Maxwell ensured his team secured the win with nine balls to spare when he plundered Dushmantha Chameera for back-to-back sixes.
Sri Lanka's spinners had been on target, particularly leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up four wickets, but Maxwell toyed with the bowling.
Hardik Pandya to lead India in Ireland as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden...15 Jun 2022 6:56 PM GMT
India coach Stimac hits out at AIFF after Asian Cup qualification15 Jun 2022 6:48 PM GMT
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai to host final15 Jun 2022 6:47 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth bow out in first round15 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Ishan Kishan enters top-10, jumps 68 spots to be placed seventh15 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT