Maxwell leads Australia to victory over Sri Lanka in first ODI

Kandy: Glenn Maxwell guided injury-hit Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the series-opening one-day cricket internationalwith an entertaining, unbeaten 80 from 51 deliveries.

Batting at No. 7, Maxwell rescued the Australian innings after walking to the crease with the total at 189-5 and 93 runs required from 84 deliveries. He worked with the lower order and hastened the victory with three-quarters of his runs coming from boundaries, which included six sixes and six fours.

Australia needed 12 runs off the last two overs in a revised target and Maxwell ensured his team secured the win with nine balls to spare when he plundered Dushmantha Chameera for back-to-back sixes.

Sri Lanka's spinners had been on target, particularly leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up four wickets, but Maxwell toyed with the bowling.