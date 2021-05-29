Maruti Suzuki sets up four oxygen plants at three government hospitals in Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar virtually inaugurated four oxygen PSA generator plants, donated and installed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative on Friday.

This is the first batch of four oxygen plants commissioned in three Government Hospitals of Haryana, which include the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, ESIC Hospital in Sector 9A, and ESIC in Manesar.

Besides R C Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, the company MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, and other top management leaders as well as Gurugram DM Dr. Yash Garg, Civil Surgeon Dr. Virender Yadav were also present on this occasion.

According to Maruti Suzuki India Limited by end-April when the Covid second wave was shooting up, the company started to look for purchasing oxygen generator plants to meet the crisis under its CSR initiative.

The firm discovered that there are very few small-scale manufacturers in the country making these plants, they were loaded with orders but had the little capacity or wherewithal to produce and deliver these in any reasonable period of time. Just paying money could not have helped; they needed manufacturing scale-up.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited decided to make it a company initiative rather than just a CSR initiative and activated its Supply Chain division and roped in its supplier partners JBML, SKH Metals, and Motherson to help scale up the manufacturing activity of PSA manufacturers Airox Nigen, Sam Gases, and Gaskon. This arrangement was on a not-for-profit basis. In less than a month, this arrangement has reached an output of 6 plants per day.