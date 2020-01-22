Maruti Suzuki sells 5 lakh BS-VI vehicles ahead of the implementation of new emission norms
New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its BS-VI compliant vehicles have reached cumulative sales of 5 lakh units ahead of the implementation of stricter emission norms from April 1.
The company is now offering ten models with BS-VI compliant petrol engines, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.
"This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India," MSIL Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.
He further said,"Early introduction of the BS-VI compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to the government's vision for clean and green environment."
MSIL introduced its first BS-VI compliant petrol car in April 2019, a full year in advance from the mandatory deadline. The company's range of BS-VI compliant petrol models includes Alto, Eeco, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6.
"These contribute nearly 75 per cent of the company's petrol volumes," MSIL said.
Upgrading from the current BS-IV, from April 1, 2020 BS-VI will be mandatory and automakers will be able to sell only those vehicles complying with the stricter emission norms in India.
