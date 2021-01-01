Maruti Suzuki sales rise 20 pc to 1,60,226 units in December

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 20.2 per cent increase in sales to 1,60,226 units in December.

The company had sold 1,33,296 units in December last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased 17.8 per cent to 1,46,480 units last month as against 1,24,375 units in December 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased by 4.4 per cent to 24,927 units as compared to 23,883 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of compact segment vehicles, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 18.2 per cent to 77,641 units as against 65,673 cars in December last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, declined by 28.9 per cent to 1,270 units as compared with 1,786 units in December 2019.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 8 per cent to 25,701 units compared to 23,808 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in December were up 31.4 per cent at 9,938 units as against 7,561 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

In the October-December quarter (Q3), the auto major reported a growth of 13.4 per cent in total sales at 4,95,897 units over the same period previous year.



