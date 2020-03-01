Maruti Suzuki sales dip 1 pc in Feb to 1,47,110 units

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in sales at 1,47,110 units in February.

The company had sold 1,48,682 units in February last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales dropped 1.6 per cent to 1,36,849 units last month as against 1,39,100 units in February 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and WagonR, stood at 27,499 units as compared with 24,751 units in the same month last year, up 11.1 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined 3.9 per cent to 69,828 units as against 72,678 cars in February last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales stood at 2,544 units as compared with 3,084 units in February 2019.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 3.5 per cent to 22,604 units as compared with 21,834 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in February were up 7.1 per cent at 10,261 units as against 9,582 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.