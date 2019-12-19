Maruti Suzuki launches new variant of Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new variant comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.
"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced the launch of the new Alto VXI+ which offers SmartPlay Studio a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto," the country's largest car maker said in a filing to the BSE.
The variant comes with BS-VI compliant engine and delivers a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l, it added.
Alto VXI+ will be available with enhanced safety features like dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver, it said.
"The new Alto VXI+ with the smart play studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.
(Image Credit-moneycontrol.com)
