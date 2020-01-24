Maruti Suzuki begins export of S-Presso
New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has commenced exports of its latest compact car S-Presso, which has been conceptualised and designed in India.
The consignments have left for global markets, including parts of Asia, Latin America and Africa regions, the company said in a statement.
"S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers both locally and globally," MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.
He further said the car has been widely appreciated by customers in India and the company is confident of its acceptance in international markets.
"With S-Presso we are looking to make inroads in many new markets," Ayukawa added.
The SUV-shaped S-Presso featured amongst India's top 10 bestselling cars within a month of its launch with the company selling over 35,000 units since launch in September 2019 in the domestic market.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Kohli falls for 45, IND...24 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Kohli maintains top spot, Rahane moves up to eighth in ICC...24 Jan 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Ex-Cabinet members appointed to Putin's administration24 Jan 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Two Indians quarantined in Mumbai over coronavirus fears24 Jan 2020 9:30 AM GMT
Storm in NCP as Sharad Pawar's Delhi home security removed24 Jan 2020 9:22 AM GMT