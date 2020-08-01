Maruti July domestic sales rise by 1.3%

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a 1.3 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales in July while that of the second biggest maker Hyundai Motor India fell by just 2 per cent, signalling recovery in the sector hit hard by COVID-19.

Other manufacturers, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported huge declines in their domestic sales during the month. Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales in July stood at 1,01,307 units as against 1,00,006 units in July 2019 with sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso jumping 49.1 per cent to 17,258 units compared to 11,577 units in the same month last year.

The company further said its sales of compact cars, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, however, declined by 10.4 per cent to 51,529 units as against 57,512 cars in July last year.

On the other hand, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 26.3 per cent to 19,177 units as compared to 15,178 in the year-ago month.

MSI's total sales were down 1.1 per cent at 1,08,064 units in July as compared to 1,09,264 units in the same month last year. Rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) saw its domestic sales at 38,200 units last month as against 39,010 units in July 2019, down by 2 per cent. Its total sales were down 28 per cent at 41,300 units as against 57,310 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company has been able to contribute towards triggering the country's economic revival.

"With the changing trend of preference for personal mobility, our consistent efforts are towards fulfilling the customer needs and meeting the market demand," he said.

M&M reported a 35 per cent decline in domestic sales at 24,211 units last month compared to 37,474 units in

July 2019.