Markets tank on final day as BSE falls 215 points, NSE below 16,250

Mumbai: The Sensex nursed losses for the first time this week on Friday as market heavyweight Reliance Industries slumped after the Supreme Court sided with Amazon in the RIL-Future Group deal, while the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance.

The 30-share BSE index ended 215.12 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 54,277.72, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 56.40 points or 0.35 per cent to 16,238.20.

Reliance Industries was the top laggard among the Sensex constituents, shedding 2.07 per cent, after the apex court on Friday ruled in favour of US-based e-commerce giant Amazon by holding that Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail as valid and enforceable under Indian laws. UltraTech Cement, SBI, Tata Steel, HDFC, L&T and Axis Bank were among the other losers, slipping up to 1.70 per cent. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, climbing as much as 3.11 per cent.

During the week, the Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent, while the Nifty surged 475.15 points or 3.01 per cent.

BSE energy, realty, basic materials, metal, consumer durables and capital goods indices fell up to 1.45 per cent, while telecom, utilities, power and teck closed with gains.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.28 per cent.

The rupee inched 2 paise higher to close at 74.15 against the US currency, marking its fifth straight session of gains.