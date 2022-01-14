Markets take breather from five-session rising streak, close with marginal losses

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day rising streak to close with slim losses on Friday, weighed by negative global cues and foreign fund outflows.

In a largely subdued session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 12.27 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 61,223.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 2.05 points or 0.01 per cent to 18,255.75.

Asian Paints was the top loser on the Sensex chart, shedding 2.66 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, HUL, M&M, Wipro, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, TCS, Infosys, L&T, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the prominent gainers, climbing up to 1.84 per cent.

The market breadth was negative, with 18 declines and 12 advances.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex surged 1,478.38 points, or 2.47 per cent, while the Nifty gained 443.05 points or 2.48 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE telecom, FMCG, healthcare, auto and bankex shed as much as 1.20 per cent, while capital goods, realty, industrials and IT posted gains.

In the broader markets, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices spurted up to 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.86 per cent to $85.20 per barrel.

The rupee on Friday slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,390.85 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.