Markets suffer 4th straight loss amid lingering tensions in eastern Europe over Ukraine crisis

Mumbai: Domestic equity gauges Sensex and Nifty logged their fourth straight session of fall on Monday as participants remained cautious over lingering geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe.

BSE Sensex wilted under selling pressure in the afternoon session to settle at 57,683.59, down 149.38 points or 0.26 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 69.65 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 17,206.65.

Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 21 shares ended in the red, with Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Titan dropping up to 2.39 per cent.

In contrast, Wipro, Infosys, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank,

HDFC Bank and Maruti were among the major gainers, spurting as much as 1.45

per cent.

Sectorally, BSE oil and gas, metal, basic materials, realty and healthcare lost as much as 2.18 per cent.

The BSE smallcap index tumbled 2.20 per cent, midcap fell 0.80 per cent and largecap slipped 0.59 per cent.

Crude oil benchmark Brent was trading lower at $91.43 per barrel.

On the forex market front, the rupee closed 11 paise higher at 74.55 against the US dollar on Monday.