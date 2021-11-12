Markets soar to new highs on heavy buying

Mumbai: Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied to a two-week high on Friday on heavy buying in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries after three days of losses and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex spurted by 767 points or 1.28 per cent to close at 60,686.69 points with 25 of its stocks ending with gains.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange jumped by 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 18,102.75, the highest closing level since October 27.

Gains in IT, realty and energy stocks helped indices break three-day losing run.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the

laggards.

All sectoral indices ended with gains. BSE teck, IT, telecom, realty, power rose up to 2.03 per cent.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.57 per cent.

During the week, Sensex surged 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent, while Nifty advanced 185.95 points or 1.03 per cent.

The rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 74.45 against the US dollar on Friday, as a firm trend in domestic equities boosted investor

sentiments.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07 per cent to $81.98 per

barrel.