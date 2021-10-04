Markets snap 4-day losing streak, Sensex jumps 534 points

Mumbai: Equity indices returned to winning ways on Monday after a four-session losing streak as investors piled into energy, finance and IT stocks ahead of the earnings season.

Markets shrugged off lacklustre global cues and a depreciating rupee as investors wagered on healthy corporate earnings amid resumption of economic activities, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent to finish at 59,299.32. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 159.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,691.25.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 4.08 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's.Only six index constituents finished in the red — Bajaj Auto, HUL, Titan, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and PowerGrid, dipping up to 0.75 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE metal, power, realty, basic materials, industrials and healthcare rose as much as 2.66 per cent, while consumer durables ended in the red.

The rupee tumbled 19 paise to close at 74.31 against the US dollar on Monday.