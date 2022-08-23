Markets snap 2-day fall powered by gains in bank & auto stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day losing streak to close nearly half a per cent higher in a volatile session on Tuesday following gains in banking, metal and auto

stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1,000 points from the day's low before settling at 59,031.30, showing net gains of 257.43 points or 0.44 per cent. As many as 21 of Sensex shares closed in the green while nine declined.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 86.80 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 17,577.50 as 42 of its constituents advanced.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra rose the most by 3.78 per cent. Bajaj Finserv rose by 2.75 per cent, Titan by 2.6 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.38 per cent, State Bank of India by 2.12 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank also advanced. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.03 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.78 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, metal advanced 2.08 per cent, followed by auto (1.70 per cent), consumer durables (1.44 per cent), basic materials (1.28 per cent), energy (1.28 per cent) and telecom (1.26 per cent). IT and tech were the laggards.

The rupee inched up 1 paisa to settle at 79.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.43 per cent higher at $97.85 per barrel.