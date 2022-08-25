Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks eked out marginal gains to settle in the positive zone after swinging between gains and losses during the session on Wednesday amid weakness in global bourses. In a trade marked with highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 54.13 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 59,085.43. During the day, it hit a high of 59,170.87 and a low of 58,760.09.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up by 27.45 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,604.95.

IndusInd Bank topped the Sensex gainers chart with a jump of 2.86 per cent, followed by NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Sun Pharma and State Bank of India were among the major laggards, slipping up to 0.93 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.80 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.73 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, realty climbed 1.74 per cent, followed by industrials (0.92 per cent), telecom (0.91 per cent), capital goods (0.80 per cent) and finance (0.64 per cent).