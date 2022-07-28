Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points
Mumbai: Benchmark indices rallied on Thursday with the Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 2 per cent, helped by heavy buying in Bajaj Finance shares amid a mixed trend in the global equity markets.
The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,041.47 points or 1.87 per cent to settle at 56,857.79. During the day, it rallied 1,097.9 points or 1.96 per cent to 56,914.22.
The broader NSE Nifty advanced 287.80 points or 1.73 per cent to 16,929.60.
Among the Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance rallied the most by 10.68 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv that jumped 10.14 per cent after encouraging June quarter earnings.
The other gainers were Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Nestle.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, ITC and Sun Pharma were the laggards.
In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo ended higher, while Hong Kong settled in the red.
Markets in Europe were trading lower during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended sharply higher on Wednesday.
"Positive cues from global markets following the Fed policy outcome, as well as domestic large caps' upbeat earnings, drove the market rally. The Fed's decision was as expected, while their positive comment dismissing the possibility of a recession and hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes in the coming months boosted global sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points28 July 2022 5:12 PM GMT
India's June qtr gold demand up 43% to 170.7 tonnes: WGC28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
'Global gold demand in April-June period falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes'28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks before bailout package...28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY2228 July 2022 5:10 PM GMT