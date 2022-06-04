Markets return to bearish trend on fag-end selling, Sensex tanks 49 pts
Mumbai: A fag-end sell-off dragged down benchmark indices in a choppy session on Friday, with the Sensex settling 49 points lower.
The 30-share BSE Sensex, which traded in the green for most part of the day, came under selling pressure towards the end to close 48.88 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 55,769.23. During the day, it hit a high of 56,432.65 and a low of 55,719.36.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty also gave up intra-day gains and dipped 43.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 16,584.30.
From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and M&M were the major laggards.
In contrast, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Wipro, TCS and Hindustan Unilever Limited were among the gainers.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.66 per cent to $116.8 per barrel.
The rupee pared initial gains and settled 6 paise lower at 77.66 against the US dollar on Friday, in line with a muted trend in domestic equities.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 451.82 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.
