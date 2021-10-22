Markets recoil for 4th day as risk appetite remains subdued

Mumbai: Market benchmarks nursed losses for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, weighed by IT, FMCG and metal stocks, as risk appetite remained subdued amid muted corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows.



Participants were also in wait-and-watch mode ahead of Q2 results by market heavyweight Reliance Industries, traders said.

Reversing early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 60,821.62.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to finish at 18,114.90.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling 3.39 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and M&M.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the winners, rising up to 2.11 per cent.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex lost 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent, while the Nifty fell 223.65 points or 1.21 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE metal, basic materials, FMCG, teck and healthcare dropped as much as 2.93 per cent, while realty, bankex, finance and consumer durables finished higher.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices tumbled up to 1.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.90 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.52 per cent to $85.05 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore, as per

exchange data.