Markets open on positive note

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a positive note.



The Sensex of the BSE opened at 50,608.42 points and touched a high of 50,837.46 points.

The Sensex touched a low of 50,448.98 points.

On Monday the Sensex closed at 50,395.08 points.

The Sensex is trading at 50,776.41 points up by 381.33 points or 0.76 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 14,996.10 points after closing at 14,929.50 points.

The Nifty is trading at 15,032.90 points in the morning.