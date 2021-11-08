Markets open on bullish note; BSE up 478 pts, Nifty above 18K

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 478 points on Monday after gains in index majors HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Bank despite a negative trend in the global markets.



After a volatile session, the 30-share index ended 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 60,545.61.

The broad based Nifty surged 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent to 18,068.55 as 40 of its constituents ended with gains.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 10 per cent after the lender admitted to having disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a "technical glitch".

M&M, SBI, Maruti, Asian Paints and TCS were also among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Despite a muted opening, domestic indices erased early losses boosted by favourable macros like fuel rate tax-cut, improved PMI numbers and higher festive season sales numbers.

"On the global front, the Fed policy announcement was in line with the market view to start with gradual tapering which boosted the sentiments of emerging markets. Additionally, investors remained a bit cautious ahead of the US consumer data, which is to be released later

this week."

Sectorally, BSE oil and gas, consumer durables, power, capital goods and utilities indices rose up to 2.29 per cent, while healthcare and bankex ended in the red.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.20 per cent.

The rupee spurted by 43 paise to close at more than one-month high of 74.03 against the US dollar on Monday as positive domestic equities and a dovish outlook of US Federal Reserve helped the local unit extend winning run for a sixth straight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.15 per cent to $83.69 per barrel.