Markets open on a positive note on Wednesday
Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.
The Sensex of the BSE opened at 41,131.57 points and touched a high of 41,199.51 points. The Sensex touched a low of 41,131.57 points.
On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 40,966.86 points.
The Sensex is trading at 41,149.52 points up by 182.67 points or 0.45 per cent.
On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 12,114.90 points after closing at 12,055.80 points.
The Nifty is trading at 12,118.60 points in the morning.
