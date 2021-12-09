Markets muster gains for 3rd day; propelled by energy, FMCG & infrastructure stocks

Mumbai: Equity indices mustered gains for the third session on the trot on Thursday, propelled by energy, FMCG and infra counters amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

After a choppy start, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum in afternoon trade to end 157.45 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,807.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 47.10 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,516.85.

ITC was the top performer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.60 per cent, followed by L&T, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's and Infosys.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Nestle India, NTPC, PowerGrid and TCS were among the laggards, tumbling up to 1.67 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE capital goods, FMCG, energy, telecom, industrials and oil and gas indices rose as much as 1.98 per cent, while bankex, finance, consumer durables and realty nursed losses. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended up to 0.80 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.63 per cent to $75.34 per barrel. The rupee edged down by 4 paise to settle at 75.54 against the US dollar, tracking a firm American currency overseas.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 579.27 crore, as per

exchange data.