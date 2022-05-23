'Markets may face volatility amid expiry of derivatives'
New Delhi: Global factors and trading activity of foreign institutional investors are expected to guide domestic market sentiments this week, while equity benchmarks may face volatility amid monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said.
Indian markets have been witnessing volatile trades for the past several trading sessions. However, the Nifty managed to break its five-week losing streak and ended with a decent weekly gain of 3 per cent, said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Inflation and slowdown in the global economy means stagflation is a key concern for the global equity markets, "therefore, we are seeing relentless selling by FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors). However, Indian markets are in a better position due to support from domestic investors," he added.
"The market may remain volatile this week due to May month expiry. On the global front, minutes of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will be released on 25th May, which will be an important trigger, while movement of the dollar index and commodity prices will be other important factors," Meena said.
Last week, the Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 per cent, while the Nifty jumped 484 points or 3.06 per cent.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Move won't impact states' tax share, Centre will bear entire burden:...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Hooda opposes taking back Pahrawar village land from Gaur Brahmin...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress: PM22 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Triple suicide case: Family may have planned it months ago, say police22 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Road accident in UP leaves 8 dead22 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT