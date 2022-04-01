Markets make a robust start to FY23 as Sensex regains 59k mark

Mumbai: Bourses made a robust start to the new financial year on Friday, with the Sensex rallying over 708 points to recapture the crucial 59,000-mark on across-the-board buying.

On the first trading day of FY23, the BSE barometer surged 708.18 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 59,276.69. During the day, it jumped 828.11 points or 1.41 per cent to 59,396.62. Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 205.70 points or 1.18 per cent to finish at 17,670.45.

NTPC hogged the limelight in the 30-share Sensex pack, spurting 5.93 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Maruti.

Only five constituents closed lower — Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Titan and Infosys, slipping up to 0.80 per cent. On a weekly basis, the Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 517.45 points or 3.01 per cent.