Markets maintain record run, Sensex zooms over 765 points

Mumbai: The Sensex surged 765 points while the Nifty cruised past the 16,900-level on Monday as equity benchmarks maintained their record-setting spree on all-round buying amid supportive global cues.



After touching a lifetime high of 56,958.27 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher at its new closing peak of 56,889.76, extending its winning run for the

third session.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced for the sixth consecutive day, surging 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to its record closing of 16,931.05. It touched an all-time intra-day high of 16,951.50.

The Nifty has closed at fresh lifetime highs in five of the previous six sessions.

Bharti Airtel was the top performer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.44 per cent, after the company's board raising up to Rs 21,000 crore via a rights issue.

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and SBI were among the other prominent gainers, spurting up to 4.15 per cent.

Only four index components ended in the red -- Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Infosys and TCS, sliding up to

1.88 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE telecom, metal, power, basic materials, utilities and bankex rallied as much as 3.53 per cent, while IT and teck closed lower. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged up to 1.72 per cent.

Driven by bullish sentiment in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,47,30,108.97 crore on Monday.

Thanks to the winning run in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to Rs 2,47,30,108.97 crore.

In a tweet, BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said "congratulations India" as he mentioned about the equity market capitalisation on the exchange reaching an "all time high of $3.37 trillion. (INR 2.47 crore crore)".

Investors have become richer by Rs 5,76,600.66 crore in three days of market rally. The 30-share BSE index had closed above the 56,000-mark for the first time on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 778.75 crore, as per exchange data.