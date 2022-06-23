Markets jump about 1% as auto & IT stocks shine
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Thursday to close higher by nearly 1 per cent on gains in banking, IT and auto shares amid mixed global trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 52,265.72. During the day, it rallied 694.26 points or 1.33 per cent to 52,516.79. The NSE Nifty advanced 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,556.65.
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.92 per cent to $109.60 per barrel.
The rupee on Thursday closed at its all-time low of 78.32 against the US dollar as strong American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT