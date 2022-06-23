Markets jump about 1% as auto & IT stocks shine

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Thursday to close higher by nearly 1 per cent on gains in banking, IT and auto shares amid mixed global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 52,265.72. During the day, it rallied 694.26 points or 1.33 per cent to 52,516.79. The NSE Nifty advanced 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,556.65.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.92 per cent to $109.60 per barrel.

The rupee on Thursday closed at its all-time low of 78.32 against the US dollar as strong American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.