Markets fall for 2nd day on profit booking in banking, oil & gas

Mumbai: Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined by more than half a per cent for a second straight day on Wednesday due to profit booking in banking, oil & gas and pharma stocks amid lingering worries over inflation.

The 30-share index ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33 as 20 of its components ended with losses. The index moved between a high of 60,426.61 and a low of 59,944.77 during the day.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange declined by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 17,898.65.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent. Reliance Industries declined by 1.91 per cent, Kotak Bank by 1.51 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.39 per cent and Titan by 1.2 per cent.

Among others, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, TCS, and HCL Tech also declined.

On the other hand, Maruti remained the top gainer among Sensex scrips for a second day, rising by 2.77 per cent.

Asian Paints and PowerGrid rose more than 2 per cent. NTPC, ITC, IndusInd and Tech Mahindra also advanced. Sectorally, BSE realty, energy, oil and gas, telecom and bankex fell up to 1.79 per cent while power, auto, utilities and healthcare indices ended with gains.

Broader midcap index closed 0.21 per cent lower, while smallcap was marginally up.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.90 per cent to $81.69 per

barrel.