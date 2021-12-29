Markets fall amid profit booking in banking, metal and IT stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty retreated from over one-week highs to close lower on Wednesday due to profit booking in banking, IT and metal stocks amid weak

global trends.

After a two-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 90.99 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 57,806.49 in volatile trade. As many as 19 of its constituents declined while 11 advanced.

The broader Nifty slipped by 19.65 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,213.60 with 31 of its stocks ending in

the red.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent. ITC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and M&M were among major losers. On the other hand, gains in Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries restricted Sensex losses.

Markets were choppy throughout the session ahead of the F&O expiry and a weak trend in global markets, experts said.

PVR shares declined by 1.98 per cent due to the ban by the Delhi government on cinema halls.

Sectorally, BSE metal, power, utilities, bankex, basic materials and FMCG indices fell up to 1.01 per cent, while healthcare, auto, capital goods and telecom indices rose up to 1.71 per cent.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.49 per cent.

The rupee snapped its nine-day winning streak to settle 3 paise lower at 74.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, following weakness in domestic equities.