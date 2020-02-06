Markets extend winning run on RBI stance; Rs up 7 paise to 71.18 against $
Mumbai: Equity indices marched higher for the fourth session on the trot on Thursday after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to shore up growth.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 163.37 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 41,306.03. The broader NSE Nifty rose 48.80 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 12,137.95. Rate-sensitive financial, banking and auto stocks rallied, with BSE Finance spurting up to 1.21 per cent. However, realty settled in the red.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 4.85 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp.
On the other hand, Infosys, Titan, ITC, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints slipped up to 1.73 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.81 per cent. Global markets darted up after China slashed tariffs on some US imports. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled up to 2.88 per cent higher.
Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a positive note.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures advanced 0.25 per cent to $55.42 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 71.18 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.22. During the day, it saw a high of 71.11 and a low of 71.30.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 98.32.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Trinamool Mahila Congress leaders take part in anti-CAA...6 Feb 2020 6:04 PM GMT
State Labour Dept & KMC undertake SSY scheme awareness...6 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
KMC puts Aadhaar drive on hold after protests in city6 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Rs 905 cr for East-West Metro corridor, 1st phase to be...6 Feb 2020 6:02 PM GMT
KMC takes measures to train doctors on public health6 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT