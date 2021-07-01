Markets extend losses for fourth day; pharma stocks buck trend
Mumbai: Equity benchmarks stayed on the backfoot for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday as IT and finance counters bore the brunt of hectic selling amid weak Asian cues.
A continuously declining rupee and grim macroeconomic data also sapped investor confidence, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 164.11 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 52,318.60. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 41.50 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 15,680.
