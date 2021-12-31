Markets end 2021 on high note as indices soar on new year eve

Mumbai: Indian equity market ended the year 2021 on a high note on Friday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising over 450 points and the NSE Nifty advancing over 150 points on account of widespread buying across sectors.



After an eventful 2020, benchmark indices showed strong resistance in 2021 with the economy showing signs of recovery from the pandemic jolt. The Sensex gained 21.99 per cent or 10,502.49 points, and the Nifty rose 24.11 per cent or 3,372.3 points during the year.

On the last trading day of 2021, the Sensex closed 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 58,253.82 and the Nifty ended 150.10 points or 0.87 per cent up at 17,354.05.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3.5 per cent, followed by Ultratech Cement, Kotak Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Infosys were the four shares ended with losses.

The Indian equity market surged to its record high on October 19, 2021. The Sensex hit an all-time high of 62,245 and the Nifty rose to a record 18,604 in intraday trade.

Carrying their winning momentum forward, the Sensex has clocked a gain of 140 per cent and the Nifty 145 per cent from March 2020 lows.

The Sensex and the Nifty had hit four-year lows on March 23, 2020 after rising number of Covid cases in the country and the resultant lockdown.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 986.32 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.