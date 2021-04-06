Markets eke out slim gains in choppy trade; RBI policy eyed

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday after see-saw trade amid concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of coronavirus infections and localised lockdowns in some states.

Participants also remained on the sidelines ahead of RBI's policy decision on Wednesday, traders said.

Stabilising after the previous session's heavy selloff, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 42.07 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 49,201.39. Intra-day, it swung around 646 points.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 45.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 14,683.50.

Asian Paints was the top gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 4.07 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HUL, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, Nestle India and M&M.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.29 per cent.

Global markets surged to record highs amid positive macroeconomic data from the US and China, while sliding US Treasury yields also whetted risk appetite.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indices closed at all-time highs in the overnight session as investors cheered strong jobs data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo closed in the red on profit-booking, while Seoul advanced.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.43 per cent higher at $63.66 per barrel.

The rupee pared its initial gains and closed down by 12 paise at 73.42 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 931.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.