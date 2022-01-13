Markets continue to soar for 5th session on trot as positive Q3 results enthused investors

Mumbai: Markets ticked higher for the fifth session on the trot on Thursday as largely positive Q3 results from IT majors enthused investors, though lacklustre macroeconomic data capped the gains.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached another milestone, rallying to a fresh all-time high of over Rs 278.15 lakh crore.

After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 61,235.30. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 45.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,257.80.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 6.40 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv.

TCS rose 1.05 per cent, a day after it reported a 12.2 per cent jump in December quarter net profit at Rs 9,769 crore on handsome revenue growth, and guided towards maintaining the same momentum going forward. Similarly, Infosys closed 1.03 per cent higher following a nearly 12 per cent rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 5,809 crore.

In contrast, Wipro was the biggest loser among the Sensex constituents, tumbling 6 per cent, as its flat Q3 profit of Rs 2,969 crore failed to cheer investors.

The rupee inched higher by 3 paise to close at 73.90 against the US dollar.