Market milestone: M-cap of BSE-listed cos at record $3 tn

New Delhi: BSE on Monday added another feather to its cap with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reaching $3 trillion for the first time ever.



At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore ($3 trillion). During the day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went past the Rs 219 lakh crore level.

"Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached $3 trillion intra day for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey. Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers, 69,000+ MF distributors and 4700 + companies," BSE's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan tweeted.

Investor wealth rose by Rs 3,30,458.99 crore in two consecutive days of market rally.

The BSE-listed companies' market valuation had crossed the Rs 100 lakh crore milestone on November 28, 2014.

Meanwhile, The Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Monday, buoyed by banking and finance counters, as investors took heart from a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 111.42 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 50,651.90. The broader NSE Nifty rose 22.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,197.70.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing 2.73 per cent, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, ITC, Maruti, Dr Reddy's and HDFC.

Index heavyweights HDFC twins accounted for most of the index's gains.

On the other hand, Titan, IndusInd Bank, M&M, HUL, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the major losers, shedding up to 1.22 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE power, oil and gas, utilities, realty, capital goods and industrials indices rose as much as 1.89 per cent, while telecom, metal, FMCG and consumer durables ended in the red.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.81 per cent higher at $67.55 per barrel.