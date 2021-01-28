Market fall for 5th straight day; Sensex tanks 536 points, Nifty down to 13,818

Mumbai: Equity indices nosedived for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors took money off the table amid foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in global



markets. Domestic investors' wealth witnessed an erosion of Rs 9,56,597.82 crore as markets recorded their fifth straight session of decline.

The 30-share BSE Sensex skidded 535.57 points or 1.13 per cent to finish at 46,874.36.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 149.95 points or 1.07 per cent to 13,817.55.

The Sensex has now lost 2,917.76 points in five days, while the Nifty has retreated 827.15 points.

HUL was the top loser in the Sensex pack on Thursday, shedding 3.65 per cent, followed by Maruti, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers, jumping up to 6.16 per cent.

BSE realty, IT, FMCG, teck, auto and healthcare indices lost up to 2.07 per cent, while oil and gas, telecom, bankex and consumer durables managed to close in the

green.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices slipped up to 0.46 per cent.

According to traders, recent foreign fund outflows from the domestic capital markets are also weighing on market momentum.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.27 per cent to $55.39 per barrel. The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 73.05 against the US dollar.