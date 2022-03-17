Many GI-tagged products hold potential to boost exports: Commerce Min

New Delhi: There are several GI-tagged products in different states that need proper marketing to reach more potential buyers in the international markets, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that to promote exports of locally Geographical Indications (GI) tagged agricultural products, the government is identifying new products and export destinations.

The government, through the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), has been facilitating trial shipments of certain products into new markets.

The products include Kala Namak rice, Naga Mircha, Bangalore Rose Onion, Shahi Litchi, Bhalia wheat, Dahanu Gholvad Sapota, Jalgaon Banana, Vazhakulam Pineapple, and Marayoor Jaggery.

GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality. Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Saree and Tirupati Laddu are some of the GIs.

"While Darjeeling Tea and Basmati Rice are the two popular GI-tagged agricultural products of India, which have ready markets across the globe, there are a host of GI-tagged products in various corners of the country, which have a niche but loyal customers and need to be marketed properly to reach more potential buyers," the ministry said. As of date, there are 417 registered GI products. Out of that, around 150 are agricultural and food products.

Notable shipments of GI products in 2021 included export of Naga Mircha (King Chilli) from Nagaland to the UK; Black Rice from Manipur and Assam to Britain; Assam Lemon to the UK and Italy.