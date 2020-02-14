Manoj Jain takes charge as CMD, GAIL

New Delhi: Manoj Jain today assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited. A Mechanical Engineer with an MBA in Operations Management, Jain joined GAIL as a Graduate Engineer Trainee in 1985 and rose through the ranks to his current position. Before his appointment as CMD, Manoj Jain was Director (Business Development) of the company.

Jain possesses rich and diverse experience in the areas of Business Development, Projects, O&M, Petrochemicals, Pipeline Integrity Management and Gas Marketing which has allowed him to gain insight and knowledge across multiple business units and functional areas.

As Director (Business Development), he was responsible for building GAIL's business portfolio in India and abroad, Merger and Acquisition, Petrochemical O&M and Expansion, Exploration & Production, R&D, Start–Up, Health Safety & Environment management, Quality Management, Project Development including feasibility study and investment approval for new pipelines, process plants, renewables, etc.

Manoj Jain is also currently Chairman of GAIL Global (USA) Inc. (GGUI), GAIL

Global (USA) LNG LLC (GGULL) and Konkan LNG Pvt. Ltd (KLPL).