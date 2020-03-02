Malaysia palm oil: Comm min for not extending safeguard duty
New Delhi: The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty on imports of a particular variety of palm oil from Malaysia, according to a notification.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in August last year initiated a probe into an alleged jump in imports of 'Refined Bleached Deodorised Palmolein and Refined Bleached Deodorised Palm Oil' from Malaysia, following a complaint from Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
The notification said the "director general does not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty".
On September 4, 2019, the revenue department had imposed 5 per cent safeguard duty on imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, taking the customs levy to 50 per cent for six months, a move aimed at protecting interest of domestic players.
It was imposed after the DGTR in a preliminary findings suggested for imposition of the duty for 180 days.
According to the final findings, the directorate has concluded that "it may not be necessary to impose safeguard duty beyond the current period of 180 days".
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
6.35 cr ITRs e-filed till mid-Feb this fiscal2 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
Around Rs 10.52 lakh cr of corporate debt at risk of2 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Centre allows onion exports from Mar 15, MEP removed2 March 2020 5:15 PM GMT
Govts step up economic response to Coronavirus2 March 2020 5:15 PM GMT
Over 4.78 lakh income tax appeals pending at the end of...2 March 2020 5:14 PM GMT