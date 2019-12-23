MakeMyTrip to offer e-tickets for Hyderabad metro rail
Hyderabad: MakeMyTrip, along with Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, on Monday introduced QR code-based e-tickets for the metro rail that would provide cashless and connected experience to riders.
The tech-powered ticket-booking feature would help commuters beat the queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity, a press release from MakeMy Trip, an online travel company said here.
With the new feature, commuters can book the a 'single and return journey ticket and in the subsequent phases, Trip Pass and Store Value Pass can be booked through MakeMyTrips website and app, the release said.
Initially, commuters would be able to book tickets for 20 stations and by next month, the facility would be made available at all 49 stations, it said.
(Image from thehindu.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Save the country': Mamata writes to CMs, leaders of oppn23 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
Jharkhand rejects BJP23 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Stepping out of his father's shadow23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
It's my defeat, not of BJP: Raghubar Das on loss23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
Disconnect with indigenous communities of Jharkhand leads...23 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT