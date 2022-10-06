Make 'quality' national mission: Goyal to QCI

New Delhi: Concerned over quality of products, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has on Thursday asked Quality Council of India (QCI) to bring about convergence of all quality and standards in organisations in the country to make quality a national mission.



"Convergence will also help us scale up absorption of quality standards and take the national quality mission to every citizen as well as every business in the country so that the business environment can grow from strength to strength and help India become a developed nation by 2047," Goyal said while addressing silver jubilee celebration of the QCI on Thursday.

Urging people to imbibe the determination to do everything they do in a better, efficient, effective, useful and more measurable manner, the minister said, "The culture of quality has been ingrained in the nation of it is to become a developed country by 2047. This idea of quality can truly transform this country faster than

anything else."

Applauding QCI for bringing quality consciousness into the entire coal ecosystem, the minister said that this initiative of QCI has been in the spirit of national service because it transformed the way the coal industry perceived

quality.

Goyal further noted that Food Corporation of India's (FCI) commitment to quality had resulted in better quality food grains reaching consumers who were mostly underprivileged. The process of distribution of food grains was now completely technology enabled using biometrics, the minister added.

Pointing out that QCI had played a leadership role in the initiative of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), he said, "The ONDC will help us save mom and pop stores, save millions of jobs and democratize e-commerce so that the entire ecosystem gets a chance to engage with modern technology of e-commerce and become stakeholders of a vibrant future India that cares for every section of the industry, big or small and focuses deeply on customer satisfaction."